Connie Kendall Coley, 70, of Norwood died Monday afternoon, Dec. 30, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Cottonville Baptist Church. The Rev. Alex Willoughby will officiate and burial will follow in Silver Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Connie was born Jan. 10, 1949 in Stanly County to the late Robert and Coy West Kendall. She was a 1967 graduate of South Stanly High School and attended Queens Business College. She attended Cottonville Baptist Church.
Connie will be remembered as a loving wife and mother who loved flowers and enjoyed feeding and watching birds. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Steve Coley of the home; a son, Chris Coley of Locust; three sisters, Betty Jean Hudson and Barbara Smith, both of Albemarle, and Vickie Simms of Fleetwood.
She will be missed by her canine companion, Sugar.
She was preceded in death by a son, Chad Coley, in 2018.
Memorials may be made to Cottonville Baptist Church, 8032 Cottonville Road, Norwood, NC 28128.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020