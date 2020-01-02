Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
120 College St
Norwood, NC 28128
(704) 474-5898

Connie Kendall Coley


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie Kendall Coley Obituary
Connie Kendall Coley, 70, of Norwood died Monday afternoon, Dec. 30, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Cottonville Baptist Church. The Rev. Alex Willoughby will officiate and burial will follow in Silver Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Connie was born Jan. 10, 1949 in Stanly County to the late Robert and Coy West Kendall. She was a 1967 graduate of South Stanly High School and attended Queens Business College. She attended Cottonville Baptist Church.
Connie will be remembered as a loving wife and mother who loved flowers and enjoyed feeding and watching birds. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Steve Coley of the home; a son, Chris Coley of Locust; three sisters, Betty Jean Hudson and Barbara Smith, both of Albemarle, and Vickie Simms of Fleetwood.
She will be missed by her canine companion, Sugar.
She was preceded in death by a son, Chad Coley, in 2018.
Memorials may be made to Cottonville Baptist Church, 8032 Cottonville Road, Norwood, NC 28128.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -