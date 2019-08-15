|
|
Constance Joan Crowder Christy, 87, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Morningside Assisted Living Center in Gastonia.
Born in High Point, on June 24, 1932, she was the youngest of nine brothers and sisters born to Maxey and Lillian Crowder.
Joan was educated in High Point City Schools and was a 1954 graduate of High Point College.
She married the Rev. John H. Christy Jr. on Jan. 7, 1956. She was a help-mate to John in his ministry in United Methodist churches across Western N.C. for almost 50 years.
She served faithfully in each church and was a great example of giving beyond self, kindness and hospitality.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; brothers Maxey, John and Richard Crowder; sisters Louise Leonard, Edith Cloninger, Helen Finch and Geneva Warren.
Joan is survived by one sister, Mildred Crowder Little of Chapel Hill; sisters-in-law Janice Crowder of High Point and Barbara Crowder of Asheville; brother-in-law Bob (Peggy) Christy of Black Mountain; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her four children and their families, the Rev. Karen Kurtz (Rev. Michael); children the Rev. Josh (Tara), Wesley and Micah; Anna (Aaron); Mark Christy (LuAnn); children Megan and Taylor; the Rev. Paul Christy (the Rev. Jamye); children the Rev. Zach (Crystal), Eli and Ella; Caroline (Nick); the Rev. David Christy (Pam); the Rev. Luke (Kelly); and Maggie.
A service celebrating her life will be at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third St. NE, Hickory, where John and Joan served for eight years. The service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. A private burial will take place in Andrews, on Saturday, Aug. 17.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the "John Christy Benevolence Fund" for needy persons through First United Methodist Church, 566 S. Haywood St., Waynesville, NC 28786.
The care of Mrs. Christy has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at Obituaries at www.wellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019