Cora Lee (Cranford) Almond
1930 - 2020
Cora Lee Cranford Almond, 90, of Albemarle, wife of the late James "Jim" David Almond, died Sunday, May 31, 2020.
She was born on January 6, 1930 to the late Royal Lee and Mary Bailey Cranford.
Cora was a longtime member of Canton Baptist Church.
As the last surviving member of her immediate family, she is survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Chris David Almond; three brothers, Raymond, Charle Lee and Thurmond Cranford; two sisters, Lucille Hall and Inez Burris.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 in the Canton Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Palladium Hospice Care; 1700 John B White Sr. Blvd., Spartanburg, SC 29301.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Canton Baptist Church Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 3, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
