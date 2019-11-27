|
|
Corey Wayne Morgan, 20, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with Ewing's Sarcoma.
He is survived by his wife, Carrigan Blythe Morgan; his parents, Jeffrey Todd Morgan and Amanda (Mandy) Hinson Morgan; and a sister, Emma Blake Morgan.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Danny William Hinson, and his paternal grandmother, Brenda Hodge Morgan.
He leaves behind his paternal grandfather, Wayne Douglas Morgan, and stepgrandmother, Laurie Morgan; his maternal grandmother, Brenda Hinson King and stepgrandfather, Jimmy King, all of Albemarle.
He is also survived by uncle and aunts Jody and April Morris and Dana Ramsey and cousins Lauren and Dalton Morris and Nikki, Daniel and Madison Carpenter.
Corey graduated from West Stanly High School in 2017 and was employed by Aexcellent Telecommunications.
He loved to have fun with friends and family. He enjoyed diesel trucks, camping and most of all hunting and fishing.
He was a member of St. Martin's Lutheran Church and enjoyed his involvement in the youth group.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the physicians and medical teams of Levine Children's Hospital and Pediatric Oncology and the care team of Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie and to the church family of St. Martin Lutheran Church for their love and support.
The family will meet friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care on Saturday evening, Nov. 30, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. His funeral service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Saint Martin's Lutheran Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to St. Martin's Lutheran Church, 16592 St. Martin Road, Albemarle, NC 28001 or to Endy Optimist Club, 22238 Teeter Road, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019