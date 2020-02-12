|
Craig Austin, 76, of Oakboro, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church. The Rev. Mary Hatley and the Rev. Marilyn Wooten will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home in Norwood.
Mr. Austin was born on March 3, 1943 in Stanly County to the late Clarence and Vena Mauldin Austin.
He was a graduate of New London High School and a member at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.
He retired from Uwharrie Bank after 26 years of employment as the head of the collections department.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Loretta Russell.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ann Smith Austin of the home; his daughters, Kelli Hartsell (Lee) of Concord, Tara Morton (Phillip) of Oakboro and Lynette Foster of Albemarle; and five grandchildren, Weston, Lainey, Ashton, Garrett and Tyler.
The family requests memorials to be made to Cedar Grove UMC Mens Club, 9029 Cottonville Road, Norwood NC 28128.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020