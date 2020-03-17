|
Craven Eldridge Furr, 89, of Albemarle passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 in his home.
His funeral service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Liberty Hill Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Larry Austin, Elder Richard Broadway and Elder Brannon Hooven officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family received friends on Friday evening at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care from 6 until 8 p.m.
Born Aug. 9, 1930 in Stanly County, he was the son of the late Craven and Bessie Sides Furr.
He was a graduate of Pfeiffer College with a BA in Business Administration and was the owner and operator of Eldridge Furr Tax and Accounting of Oakboro. He was a member of Liberty Hill Primitive Baptist Church.
Mr. Furr was married to the late Mildred Whitley Furr for 53 years.
He is survived by his second wife, Willie Baucom Furr of the home; daughter, Nita Eloise Wilson of Albemarle; grandchildren, Sarah and Justin Wilson; stepson, Timothy Morris (Sabra) of Landis; stepdaughter, Gay Huneycutt of Albemarle; and stepson, Phil Huneycutt (Lisa) of Oakboro; stepdaughter, Teresa Jacobs (Barry) of Salisbury; brothers, Richard Steven Furr (Judy) of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and Thomas Keith Furr (Susan) of Red Cross; sisters, Marilyn Jean Carelock of Sumter, S.C. and Blanche Burris of Albemarle; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Louise Almond and Mary Frances Austin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Liberty Hill Primitive Baptist Church, 20415 N.C. Highway 24-27, Oakboro, NC 28129.
Published in Stanly News And Press on Mar. 17, 2020