Curtis Franklin "Sam" McManus Jr., 84, of Rockwell passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at The Meadow's of Rockwell.
A private graveside service will be held at Mill Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Midland with Rev. Bob Sturge and Rev. Arval Rushing officiating.
Born Feb. 19, 1936 in Rowan County, he was the son of the late Curtis Franklin McManus Sr. and Elizabeth Ellen Heilig McManus.
He was a retired graphic arts teacher with the Stanly County Schools. He was a member of Mill Grove United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Helms McManus; two daughters, Becky Broadway and husband Chuck of Rockwell and Wendy Steen and husband Brad of Rockwell; a sister, Carol Black and husband Jim of Charlotte; two grandsons, Matthew Broadway and wife Amber of Harrisburg and Drew Steen of Rockwell; and a great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Broadway of Harrisburg.
Memorials may be made to Mill Grove United Methodist Church, 13659 Hwy. 601 South, Midland, NC 28107 or to the .
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Locust is serving the McManus family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020