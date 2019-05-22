Home

Cynthia Poplin Thomas

Cynthia Poplin Thomas Obituary
Cynthia Poplin Thomas, 63, of 44134 Vickers Store Road, Albemarle, died Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Herrin's Grove Primitive Baptist Church.
Visitation will be at Lighthouse Baptist Church following the funeral.
She is survived by her husband, artist Roger Thomas; children, Jake Thomas, Miranda Thomas Huneycutt (Chad), Madison Thomas Morton (Kyle), and Kimberly Thomas Mullis; grandchildren, Landon Mullis,?Samantha Mullis Thomas (R.J.), Ethan Morton and Aiden Huneycutt; and great-grandchildren, Katlyn, Gavin, Gracie; mother, Lucille Poplin; and sister, Paulette Poplin.
Published in Stanly News And Press from May 22 to May 25, 2019
