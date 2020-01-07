|
It is with great sadness that we share that our beautiful Mother, Daisy Elizabeth Allen Ward, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020.
Daisy was born in Winslow, Ind. Feb. 9, 1926. She then moved to Albemarle, where she met the love of her life, her husband, George Emory Ward. They were married for 66 years and lived in Tallahassee, Fla. for 63 years.
Daisy is survived by three children, Sheila Hammons of Dallas Ga., Paula Ward of Tampa Fla., and Mike (Sheri) Ward of Clearwater Fla.; four grandchildren, Misty Hammons, Melissa Hammons, Mitchell Hammons and Stephanie Schwartz (Nick); one great-grandchild, Alex Schwartz; two sisters, Cynthia Almond of Reidsville and Kitty Barns of Wilson; and a brother, Kirby Allen of Rockwell.
Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, Minnie and Joseph Allen; brother, Pearl Allen Jr.; and sisters, Nancy Bridges and Gladys Bunn.
Daisy loved playing golf and visiting with family and friends. She was very active at the gym.
She was a long-time member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. She worked for the Florida State University Alumni Association for 16 years.
She was a special mother, always there for you when you were sick or needed someone to talk to. She was very patient and kind.
I feel God and our dad wants her now, to restore her sight, so she can see the beauty of heaven and the ones who went before her. But she will be deeply missed by all.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Fairview Memorial Park 2001 E. Main St., Albemarle. A reception at Badin Inn will follow.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1700 N. Meridian Road, Tallahassee, FL 32303.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Ward family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020