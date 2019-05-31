Services Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704) 633-2111 Daisy (Beard) Turner

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Daisy Beard Turner of The Laurels Salisbury passed into the Lord's eternal care on May 30, 2019.

Mrs. Turner was born into the Baptist faith in New London on Dec. 24, 1936.

Her parents, Herman C. Morton and Margie Pickler, raised her on the Pickler Morton Dairy there.

She attended Kendall's Baptist Church, and lived her life adhering in all ways to her Christian beliefs and the Ten Commandments; always aiming for a high moral standard which she expected in return.

She was a devoted wife to Rufus M. Beard, a loving mother, nurturer and a generous, selfless provider.

Trained as an X-ray technician at Rowan Memorial Hospital, she enjoyed a career of service in the medical community.

As a mother to three sons, Peter Morton Beard, Samuel Finley Patterson Beard and Tolliver Brent Beard, and Grandmother to Peter Morton Beard Jr. of Charlotte and Barron Morganfield Beard of Las Cruces, N.M., she instilled the spirit of love of family, loyalty and gratitude.

Her belief in truth over lies, and right over wrong was the cornerstone of many of her valuable lessons.

She raised her family, leading by stellar example, to an exacting moral and ethical code; imparting in each of us compassion, duty and responsibility.

In this, there was no grey area or room for compromise. The lessons that she graciously taught have enabled us to work together for a common goal and to have empathy and a sense of fairness in daily life.

Daisy was an excellent seamstress, gardener and cook. As a member of the Rowan County Master Gardeners, she improved her knowledge of plants and traveled to England to visit some of the world's most renowned gardens.

Mother provided us with many fine holiday meals which she prepared lovingly as well.

Later in life, Mother was widowed and married William Turner of Salisbury, a loyal caretaker and friend, who predeceased her.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to all the staff members at The Laurels Salisbury for their compassionate care and kindness provided during this time of grief.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Summersett Funeral Home.

The funeral service honoring Daisy's life will follow at 2 p.m. in the Summersett Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Snipes officiating. Burial will take place at Chestnut Hill Cemetery.

Funeral arraignments are being handled by Summerset Funeral Home in Salisbury.

Published in Stanly News And Press from May 31 to June 1, 2019