1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dale E. Lary Jr., 47, of Albemarle, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Lary was born in Sharon, Pa., on Sept. 9, 1971 to Dale and the late Shirley Ann Clark Lary.

A memorial service will be at Amvets, 29484 Bobcat Road, Albemarle, at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Bring a covered dish if you wish.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Ann Clark Lary of Sharon Pa., and brother, Jamie Lary of Sharon, Pa.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda Flowers Lary; father, Dale E. Lary Sr.; children: Keith O'Toole of Sharon, Pa., Gabby (Tyler) Kimrey of Oakboro and Jill (Terry) Kimrey of Norwood; stepchildren, Jeremy (Kayla) Sasser, Allison (Jonathan) McDowell and Heather Sasser; six grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; siblings, Bradley Lary of Albemarle, Stacie (Carey) Anderson of Albemarle, Kimberly (Robert) Harris of Norwood and Bobbi Lary and Wendell Caple of Ansonville; eight nieces; two nephews; two great-nieces; and two great-nephews.