Dallie Grace Comer, 109, of Albemarle, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Trinity Place in Albemarle.

Known by her friends as "Amazing Grace," she was born Feb. 21, 1910 in North Carolina to the late Stephen Alexander Hatley and Mary Magdaline Laton Hatley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, the Rev. Ernest Comer; brothers, Chester, Grady and Arthur; and sisters, Minnie, Vera, Elizabeth, Ethel and Pearl.

"Amazing Grace" was the bingo queen of Spring Arbor and loved to play the piano, often playing for the residents at Spring Arbor. She loved being outside in her garden, and planting her flowers.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at East Albemarle Church of God in Albemarle. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Wednesday at East Albemarle Church of God, officiated by Bishop Dale Morgan and assisted by Bishop Wade Easom, Bishop Harry Harward and Linda Huffman. Burial will follow at the Fairview Memorial Park at 1425 E. Main St., Albemarle.

Survivors include children, Donald (Lucy), Patricia and Darrell (Peggy); six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Stanly & The Uwharrie or to Trinity Place in Albemarle.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Comer family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Stanly News And Press from May 13 to May 15, 2019