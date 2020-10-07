Rev. Dan Abernathy, 89, of New London passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 in his home.

Due to the Covid restrictions, a private family service will be held at Kendalls Baptist Church with Rev. Kent Little and Rev. Dusty Laney officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle.

Born April 9, 1931 in Gaston County, NC, he was the son of the late Joel Lee Abernathy and Carma Arrowood Abernathy.

He was a member of Kendalls Baptist Church. He was a retired Baptist Minister having served for over 56 years at Rock Springs Baptist in Rutherfordton, NC, West Corinth Baptist in Mooresville, Barlow Vista Baptist in Hampstead, Kendalls Baptist in New London, Hamer Creek Baptist in Mt. Gilead, Reavis Memorial Baptist in High Point, Alexander Baptist in Forest City, Plyer Baptist in Albemarle and Badin Baptist in Badin.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Peggy McGuirt Abernathy; three sons, Dan Abernathy Jr. and wife Ann of Albemarle, John Abernathy and wife Janis of Georgetown, TX, Philip Abernathy and wife Tina of Albemarle; daughters, Becky Laney of New London, Nancy Abernathy of New London; and daughter-in-law Meg Bowers and husband David of Norwood; brothers, Joe Abernathy of Mt. Holly, David Abernathy of Marshall; sisters, Dorothy Davis of Mooresvile, Susie M. Mercer of Mt. Holly; 14 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Harold Abernathy, and brothers, Judson, Benny and Kenneth Abernathy.

In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to the Alzeheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL, 60601 or to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.

