Dana Hathcock Cole, 75, of Albemarle passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 in Atrium Health Main, Charlotte.
Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral Home Chapel in Albemarle with the Rev. Steve Jirgal officiating. Burial will follow in the Anderson Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle from 10-11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
Born April 7, 1944 in Wilmington, she was the daughter of the late Crosan Hathcock and Erlene Shankle Hathcock.
She was a graduate of Badin High School and received a bachelor's degree from Wingate University and worked as the assistant to the registrar at Central Piedmont Community College.
She was a member of Anderson Grove Baptist Church. She loved animals and traveling, especially to the beach. She enjoyed church and serving other people.
She is survived by a son, Larry Jeffery Culp and wife Cindy of Rocky Hill, Conn.; daughter, Dana Wattley of Charlotte; a sister, Barbara Turner of Georgia; granddaughter, Destiny Culp of Rocky Hill, Conn.; and special cousin, Pat McSpadden.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Larry "Bo" Hathcock, and grandson that she will meet in heaven, Anderson David Biggers Jr.
The family requests that memorials be made to Anderson Grove Baptist Church, 2225 E. Main St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
