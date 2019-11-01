Home

Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134

Danny Eldridge Pigg


1957 - 2019
Danny Eldridge Pigg Obituary
Danny Eldridge Pigg, 62, of Albemarle, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Stanly Manor.
His funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel of Albemarle with the Rev. Bill Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow in Stanly Garden of Memory. The family will receive friends on Monday from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.
Mr. Pigg was born Aug. 9, 1957 in Cabarrus County, and was the son of Robert Lloyd Pigg and Annie Ozell Speight Pigg of Albemarle.
He was a retired employee of Stanley Black and Decker and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Danny is survived by his life companion, Nancy Furr Parker of the home; son, Matthew Pigg of Charlotte; daughter Marisa Pigg Roberson and husband Heath of Albemarle; brother, Steven Pigg and wife Rita of Lexington; sister, Kim Pigg Casteen and husband Ron of New London; granddaughter, Kaydence Roberson; a niece and nephews.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
