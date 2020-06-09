Darrell Evans Honeycutt, 71, of Albemarle, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Bethany Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Albemarle.
Mr. Honeycutt was born May 2, 1949 to the late D. C. and Vera Bowers Honeycutt. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, D.W. Huneycutt.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. A graveside service was held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Canton Baptist Church Cemetery, 24615 Endy Road, Albemarle, officiated by Rev. Mark Mabry.
Survivors include: son, Brad (Christie) Honeycutt and children, Eva and Ben; daughter, Amy Honeycutt; son, Michael Honeycutt and daughter, Serenity; brothers, Hub Honeycutt, Ike Huneycutt, Junior Huneycutt; sisters, Brenda Harkey, Kay Huneycutt, Connie Dennis, Julie Souther, Bonnie Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Honeycutt family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.