David Allen Lowder, age 74, of Albemarle NC passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Atruim Stanly Manor.
David was born Feb. 12, 1946 in Stanly County to the late Lester Daniel Buck Lowder and Bernice Marie Flowe Lowder.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Lowder.
David graduated from North Stanly High School in 1964 and later from Gaston Technical College with a degree in Electronics.
He worked at Eastman-Kodak in Kingsport, Tenn., in the early 1970s and later returned to Albemarle to work in the family farming business.
He was the general manager of Carolina's Best Golden Popcorn and succeeded in creating the World's Largest Box of Popcorn in 1991, the accomplishment appearing in the Guiness Book of World Records. David continued to work in the family business until his retirement.
A private graveside service will be held at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery. His body will lie in state Sunday morning from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle.
He is survived by his brother, Richard L. Lowder and wife Karen W. Lowder of Albemarle; niece, Jessalee Lowder Beach of Kings Mountain; and nephews, Gabriel Lowder of Albemarle and Clinton Lowder of Raleigh.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers of Atrium Health Stanly Hospital, Atrium Stanly Manor and Hospice. Special love and thanks to Tara, Tiffany and Rogina.
Memorials may be made to a local .
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Lowder family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020