David Carl Phillippe

David Carl Phillippe Obituary
David Carl Phillippe, 76, of Norwood, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
David is survived by wife, Elisabeth Phillippe of Norwood; son, Gregory Phillippe of Georgia; daughter, Kimberly Phillippe of Arizona; daughter, Karen Phillippe of Arizona; son, Grant Phillippe of Maryland; stepchildren, Louise Lovette of Maryland; William Strunck of Maryland; Cari Penniman of Maryland; Elisabeth Morris of Tennessee; and numerous grandchildren.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Phillippe family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from July 25 to July 26, 2019
