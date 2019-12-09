|
|
|
David Cook of Albemarle died Nov. 26, 2019 in Meadowview Terrace in Wadesboro.
Born May 17, 1947, he was a son of the late Francis Connor Cook and Nancy Faver Cook.
He is survived by his brother, Robert Cook of Virginia.
David was self-employed, serving as an independent contractor for many years.
He was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church in Albemarle, where he served in many capacities, including lector, chalice assistant, intercessor, lay leader of prayer and adult Sunday School leader.
He also served on the vestry of Christ Church, in the role of clerk and junior warden. He represented Christ Church for many years as a lay delegate to the annual Conventions of the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina.
Prior to moving to Stanly County, David served as a deputy to the General Convention of the U.S. Episcopal Church, representing the Diocese of Western North Carolina.
A memorial service will take place at a later date at Christ Episcopal Church, 428 Pee Dee Ave., Albemarle. Burial will follow immediately after the service at the Columbarium beside Christ Church.
Donations in David's memory may be given to Christ Episcopal Church, PO Box 657, Albemarle, NC 28002, or the .
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019