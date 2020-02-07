Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
120 College St
Norwood, NC 28128
(704) 474-5898

David Earl James


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Earl James Obituary
David Earl James, 89, Formerly from Norwood, recently in Cincinnati Ohio, passed away in his sleep Tuesday morning Feb. 4, 2020.
David (Dave) was born on July 26, 1930 in Charlotte to the late Ernest and Ila James.
He graduated from Oakhurst High School. He's a U.S. Navy veteran and a graduate of Wake Forest University.
He married Mary Glenn Bunn in 1957 and they spent 56 years together, raising their sons in Northern Kentucky (24 years), then retiring back to Norwood to be closer to family for the next 32 years.
David retired from Delta Airlines after a distinguished 33-year career.
In retirement he loved playing golf and doing woodworking.
David is survived by his sons, David "Mark" James (Dorianna) and Douglas "Doug" Michael James (Joann); his sister, Helen Martenson of Spartanburg S.C.; and grandchildren, Dylan Perry James and Evan Kathleen James.
A celebration of life will be held at the family's convenience in Charlotte at Sharon Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Piney Point Golf Club Inc. Junior Golf Program, PO Box 662, Norwood NC 28128.
Edwards Funeral Home in Norwood NC is attending to the family.
Online condolences at: edwardsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -