David Jason Culpepper
1977 - 2020
David Jason Culpepper, 42, of Oakboro was called home to God on Oct. 14, 2020. He was in a tragic motorcycle accident near Tuscaloosa, Alabama while traveling to Fort Worth, Texas to attend a rally of the Booze Fighters Motorcycle Club.
David was a loving son, a dedicated friend, a member of the Booze Fighters Motorcycle Club and a member of the Masons in Albemarle.
He enjoyed playing baseball, soccer, ice hockey, fishing and target shooting.
Most of all he loved riding his motorcycle and being involved as a member of the Booze Fighters Motorcycle Club Chapter 197.
David was born on Nov. 29, 1977 in Charlotte.
David is survived by his parents, Robert Samuel Culpepper Jr. and Vicky Mintz Culpepper of Oakboro.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 7, with the receiving of friends following the service at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 7200 East W.T. Harris Blvd, Charlotte.
The family requests that instead of flowers that donations be made to a ministry that constructs handicapped ramps for those in need, Hearts and Hammers Ministry, c/o Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 7200 East W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28215.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
