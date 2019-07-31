|
David Lee Varner, 54, died July 24, 2019.
The family will receive friends at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at North Albemarle Baptist Church. His memorial service will be at 6 p.m. at the church, with Joe Smith officiating.
He was born Oct. 12, 1965 to the late Bill and Sylvia Varner.
He is survived by a son, Joseph Varner; a daughter, Julia Varner; two sisters, Susan Stoker (Robert) and Kim Honeycutt; a brother, Bill Varner Jr. (Tammy); three nephews, Eric Varner, John Stoker and Andrew Morgan; and two nieces, Carrie Varner and Emily Morgan.
Published in Stanly News And Press from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019