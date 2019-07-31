Home

POWERED BY

David Lee Varner


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Lee Varner Obituary
David Lee Varner, 54, died July 24, 2019.
The family will receive friends at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at North Albemarle Baptist Church. His memorial service will be at 6 p.m. at the church, with Joe Smith officiating.
He was born Oct. 12, 1965 to the late Bill and Sylvia Varner.
He is survived by a son, Joseph Varner; a daughter, Julia Varner; two sisters, Susan Stoker (Robert) and Kim Honeycutt; a brother, Bill Varner Jr. (Tammy); three nephews, Eric Varner, John Stoker and Andrew Morgan; and two nieces, Carrie Varner and Emily Morgan.
Published in Stanly News And Press from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.