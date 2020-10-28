1/1
Dean Warren Pennell
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean Warren Pennell, 69, of Locust, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home in Locust.
Dean was born June 30, 1951 in Wilkes County to the late Daniel Boone Pennell and the late Carmine Pennell.
Dean was also preceded in death by brother David Pennell.
The family received friends Friday, October 30, 2020 from 6-8 p.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle.
He was the best Father, husband and friend. He was a retired teacher and coach from Stanly County schools. He loved spending time with his family, enjoying activities such as hiking, riding bikes and playing games with his two grandsons.
Dean also had a love for motorcycles, collectible cars, canoeing and camping. He was always willing to help both family and friends with whatever they needed, as well as offering advice and guidance on every subject.
Survivors include wife, Carolyn Pennell of Locust, NC; daughter, Holly Pennell of Albemarle, NC; son, Matthew Pennell (Bonita) of Oakboro, NC; grandchildren, Nash Pennell and Nolan Pennell; sister, Peggy Leonard (Charlie); brother, Dennis Pennell (Diana); and his dog and best friend Jumpy.
Memorials may be made to the David A. Pennell Scholarship Foundation at N.C. State University annual giving gifts and records management, Campus Box 7474, Raleigh, NC 27695-7474, Pennell Endowment #015033.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Pennell family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved