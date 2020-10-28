Dean Warren Pennell, 69, of Locust, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home in Locust.
Dean was born June 30, 1951 in Wilkes County to the late Daniel Boone Pennell and the late Carmine Pennell.
Dean was also preceded in death by brother David Pennell.
The family received friends Friday, October 30, 2020 from 6-8 p.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle.
He was the best Father, husband and friend. He was a retired teacher and coach from Stanly County schools. He loved spending time with his family, enjoying activities such as hiking, riding bikes and playing games with his two grandsons.
Dean also had a love for motorcycles, collectible cars, canoeing and camping. He was always willing to help both family and friends with whatever they needed, as well as offering advice and guidance on every subject.
Survivors include wife, Carolyn Pennell of Locust, NC; daughter, Holly Pennell of Albemarle, NC; son, Matthew Pennell (Bonita) of Oakboro, NC; grandchildren, Nash Pennell and Nolan Pennell; sister, Peggy Leonard (Charlie); brother, Dennis Pennell (Diana); and his dog and best friend Jumpy.
Memorials may be made to the David A. Pennell Scholarship Foundation at N.C. State University annual giving gifts and records management, Campus Box 7474, Raleigh, NC 27695-7474, Pennell Endowment #015033.
