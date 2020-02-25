|
|
Deborah Pinion Burgin, 75, of Norwood, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Atrium Health Stanly surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Memorial Baptist Church. Dr. Josh Phillips and Rev. Nathan Fox will officiate and burial will follow at Norwood Cemetery. The family received friends on Monday evening from 7-9 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home in Norwood.
Ms. Burgin was born on Jan. 24, 1945 in Stanly County to the late Jesse James and Mary O'Neal Morton Pinion.
She was a 1963 graduate from South Stanly High School and a charter member of Memorial Baptist Church. She retired from South Stanly High School cafeteria after many years of service.
The joy of Deborah's life was being a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wayln Lee Burgin; brothers and sisters, Ralph and James Edward Pinion, Ruby Pinion Whitley and Evelyn Pinion.
She is survived by her son, Julian Burgin (Louise McCall) of Norwood; two grandchildren, Kimberlyn Burgin (James Clubb IV) and Wesley Burgin; one brother, Gary Pinion of Norwood; two sister-in-laws, Louise Burgin Biles and Montize Whitley, both of Norwood; nieces and nephews, Mark Whitley, Chelsea Fertig (Brian) and their children Walter and Patton, and Jessea Whitley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 873 Pee Dee Ave., Norwood, NC, 28128.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020