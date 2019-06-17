|
|
Debra Burris, 62, of Albemarle, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Burris was born Nov. 13, 1956 in Stanly County to the late Jasper McIntyre and the late Ruby Furr McIntyre.
She was also preceded in death by sisters, Bonnie Carpenter and Patricia Lowder, and brother, Gary Lowder.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle.
Survivors include daughter, October Linker of Albemarle; son, Richard Linker of Albemarle; grandson, August Shankle; and seven siblings.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Burris family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from June 17 to June 18, 2019