Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188

Debra Burris


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Debra Burris Obituary
Debra Burris, 62, of Albemarle, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Burris was born Nov. 13, 1956 in Stanly County to the late Jasper McIntyre and the late Ruby Furr McIntyre.
She was also preceded in death by sisters, Bonnie Carpenter and Patricia Lowder, and brother, Gary Lowder.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle.
Survivors include daughter, October Linker of Albemarle; son, Richard Linker of Albemarle; grandson, August Shankle; and seven siblings.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Burris family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from June 17 to June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now