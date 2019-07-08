Delma Ruby Conner, 86, of Albemarle, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Bethany Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Conner was born Aug. 23, 1932 in Rutherford County to the late Rinnie Joseph Collins and the late Eula Mae Collins.

She was also preceded in death by husband, Henry Jacob Conner; brothers, Thurman Collins, Ernest Collins and Gomer Collins; and sister, Beulah Sparks.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1309 Old Charlotte Road, Albemarle. The funeral service will follow in the church sanctuary at 3 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Joe Smith. Burial will follow at the Stanly Gardens of Memory at 2001 E. Main St., Albemarle.

Survivors include sons, Ernest "Rick" Conner of New London and James "Mike" Conner of New London; daughters, Debbie C. Carpenter of Albemarle and Teresa Conner of West End; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to The Gideons Bible Fund or Hospice of Stanly County and the Uwharrie.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Conner family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com. Published in Stanly News And Press from July 8 to July 9, 2019