|
|
Dewey (Bud) Lambert, 92, of Albemarle, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at his home peacefully in Albemarle.
Mr. Lambert was born April 23, 1927 to the late Dewey Lambert and Mattie Eudy Lambert Honeycutt.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Louise C. Lambert, and by several brothers and sisters.
Mr. Lambert enjoyed being with his big family.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was the recipient of the WWII Victory Medal.
He was a simple man and enjoyed the simple things of life.
The funeral service was held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Tab Whitley. Burial followed at Stanly Gardens.
Survivors include a son, Lamar Lambert; two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and three sisters.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Hospice of Stanly and caregiver Kathryn Hinkle Russell.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Lambert family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019