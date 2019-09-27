Home

POWERED BY

Services
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe
204 South Main Street
Monroe, NC 281125543
(704) 289-3173

Diane Everhart Shelton


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Everhart Shelton Obituary
Diane Everhart Shelton, age 73, of Monroe, passed away on Sept. 16, 2019.
She was born in Albemarle on Oct. 24, 1945, daughter of the late Dewey and Ruby Everhart.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Ryan Shelton.
She is survived by her sons, Chris Shelton and Scott Shelton (Rebecca); her daughter, Susan Shelton; her grandchildren, Kristen Tesar, Taylor Shelton, Riley Shelton, Leah Shelton and Samantha Shelton; her sister, Barbara Thompson (Joe); her nephews, Joel Thompson and James Thompson; and her nieces, Sandy Lambert and Teresa Fincher.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe. A service to celebrate her life will begin at 5 p.m. in McEwen Funeral Home's Colonial Chapel.
McEwen Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shelton family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now