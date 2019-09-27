|
Diane Everhart Shelton, age 73, of Monroe, passed away on Sept. 16, 2019.
She was born in Albemarle on Oct. 24, 1945, daughter of the late Dewey and Ruby Everhart.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Ryan Shelton.
She is survived by her sons, Chris Shelton and Scott Shelton (Rebecca); her daughter, Susan Shelton; her grandchildren, Kristen Tesar, Taylor Shelton, Riley Shelton, Leah Shelton and Samantha Shelton; her sister, Barbara Thompson (Joe); her nephews, Joel Thompson and James Thompson; and her nieces, Sandy Lambert and Teresa Fincher.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe. A service to celebrate her life will begin at 5 p.m. in McEwen Funeral Home's Colonial Chapel.
McEwen Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shelton family.
