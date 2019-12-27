|
Dixie Jane Harris, 84, of Oakboro, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at her home.
Miss Harris was born December 26, 1934 in Stanly County to the late Lee Andrew Harris and the late Lillie Viola Harris. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Marie Burris, Carol Brown, Kay Hancock, Mary Ellen Harris, and Edna Ruth Harris; and brothers, James, Laine, and Alton Harris.
Dixie loved bluegrass music and singer Hank Williams.
A graveside service will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Hatley Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Harris Road in Oakboro officiated by Rev. Gene Hopkins.
Survivors include brothers, Bob Harris of Oakboro; Lee Junior (Joy) Harris of Oakboro, and Dean (Jan) Harris of Midland; several nephews and nieces; and her pets, Trixie and Pixie.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Harris family.
Published in Stanly News And Press on Dec. 27, 2019