Dolores Talbert Harris, 92, of Albemarle, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Bethany Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Dolores was born Nov. 16, 1927 in Stanly County to the late Lonnie Talbert and the late Ethel Talbert.
In addition to her husband, Melvin Lee Harris, she was also preceded in death by sisters, Rovetta Bullock and Juanita Hatley, and brother, Jim Talbert.
The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will follow in the chapel officiated by Pastor Don Burleyson. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery, 1425 E. Main St., Albemarle.
Survivors include son, Mark Harris (Penny); granddaughter, Randi Lynette Harris; great-grandson, Mason Jackson; and brother, Martin Talbert (Carolyn).
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Harris family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019