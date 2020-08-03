Donald Bain Chandler, 88, of New London, died Monday morning, August 3, 2020 at Bethany Woods in Albemarle.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Stanly Gardens of Memory in Albemarle. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at Edwards Funeral Home in Norwood between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Mr. Chandler was born September 26, 1931 in Stanly County to the late, James Franklin and Margie Coggin Chandler.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was a retired truck driver from Collins & Aikman and was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel Smith Chandler; brother, Malcolm Chandler and sister, Voncelle Broadway.

He is survived by sister, Geraldine West of Norwood.

