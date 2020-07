Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Donald's life story with friends and family

Share Donald's life story with friends and family

Donald C. Treadaway, Sr. 83, of Albemarle, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Friends are invited to pay their respects from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store