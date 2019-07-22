Donald Mark Honeycutt

1964 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Donald "Mark" Honeycutt, 54, of Albemarle passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Bethany Woods.

Mr. Honeycutt was born on Aug. 14, 1964 to the late Donahue and Arvonia Honeycutt of Albemarle.

He attended Albemarle Senior High. He was a salesman by trade and an auction enthusiast. He was a lifelong lover of golf.

Mr. Honeycutt is preceded in death by both parents and brother, Steve Honeycutt of Albemarle.

He is survived by his wife, Maurine, and four-legged friend, Max, of the home; brother, David (Trish) Gallimore of Badin; two uncles Mickey (JoAnn) Huneycutt of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Lentz (Dian) Huneycutt of Norwood; two cousins, Brent Huneycutt and Brian Huneycutt; five nephews, Chad Gallimore, Cass Gallimore, Jeremy (Morgan) Honeycutt, Michael (Shannon) Honeycutt and Jon-Erik (Mandi) Honeycutt; a niece, Sommer Thompson; and five great-nieces and nephews.

Mr. Honeycutt loved spending time with his family and friends. The family would like to thank everyone that has came to see him over the last few weeks, and all that you have done.

