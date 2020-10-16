1/1
Donald Ray "Donnie" Barbee
1956 - 2020
Donald "Donnie" Ray Barbee, 63, of Stanfield passed away Oct. 13, 2020 in Concord, NC.
Born Oct. 14, 1956 in Albemarle, NC, he was the son of the late Flake Craven Barbee and Betty Love Barbee.
He was a carpenter by trade and known for the skill and passion he brought to his job every day.
He loved horses, being outdoors and spending time with his friends and family.
He was a member of Love's Chapel United Methodist Church and a staple of the community widely known for his easygoing and kind demeanor which earned him friends everywhere he went.
Mr. Barbee is survived by two daughters, Jessica Hope Barbee (Brian Hathcock) of Lexington, NC and April Faith Blunden (Christopher Blunden) of New Orleans, La.; sister, Kay Barbee of Locust, NC; brother, Douglas Barbee of Locust, NC; and two grandsons, Lawson Blunden and Declan Blunden.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the home of Scott Love, 8008 River Road, Stanfield, NC 28163. All family and friends are welcome to attend.
The family will greet attendees following the service. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing protocols be followed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte (https://dsagreatercharlotte.org/).


Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
