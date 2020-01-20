|
Donald Robert Jenkins, 92, of Albemarle, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Atrium Health Stanly. His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Silver Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Little and the Rev. Tom Mauldin officiating. Burial will follow in the Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle on Monday evening from 5-7 p.m.
Born July 16, 1927 in Rowan County, he was the son of the late William Robert Jenkins and Carrie Davis Jenkins and was a retired employee of E.J. Snyder Inc. He was a member of Silver Springs Baptist Church and a veteran of the US Army during World War II.
Mr. Jenkins was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Catherine Miller Jenkins, and his second wife, Mildred Ingold Jenkins.
He is survived by daughters, Linda J. Fesperman and husband, Edward, of Albemarle, and Donna J. Hunt and husband, Todd, of New London; stepdaughter, Melisa E. Isenhour and husband, Chuck, of Norwood; stepson, Jeffrey Dean Efird of Norwood; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, four sisters and a grandson, Jody Parker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Silver Springs Baptist Church Music Fund, 16072 N.C. Highway 138, Norwood, NC, 28128.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020