|
|
Donald William Clark, 65, of Oakboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at his home in Oakboro.
Donald was born Aug. 17, 1954 in New York to the late Donald L Clark and the late Minnie Clark.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Main St. Methodist Church, 1100 W. Main St., Albemarle. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Fred Carpenter. The burial will follow at the Stanly Gardens of Memory at 2001 E. Main St., Albemarle.
Don was a man of faith and a dutiful father, friend and husband.
Survivors include wife, Carleen Clark of Oakboro; daughter, Matasha (Alan) Keith; daughter, Naomie (John) Dixon; daughter, Lancie Clark; son, Daniel (Amanda) Clark; stepson, Kristopher (Melissa) Kiker; stepson, Michael (Dayna) Kiker; stepson, Zachary (Kelly) Kiker; stepson, Nicholas Kiker; sister, Joan Ashby; sister, Ruth Ann (Tom) Wilcox-Moore; sister, Cindy (Mike) Carney; five grandsons; and 10 granddaughters.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly County at 960 N. First St., Albemarle, NC 28001 or Levine Cancer Institute of Albemarle at 945 N. Fifth St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Clark family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019