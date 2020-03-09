|
Donna Lisk Beck, 72, of Albemarle died Monday morning, March 9, 2020 at Stanly Manor.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Donna was born April 16, 1947 to the late William and Virginia Albert Blalock Lisk.
She was a graduate of South Stanly High School.
She is survived by her sisters, Sue Lisk Howell (Kenneth) of Norwood, Lovenia Lisk Burleson (Keith) of Albemarle, Joann Lisk Whitley of Albemarle, Elaine Lisk of Norwood and Irene Lisk Huneycutt (Tim) of Norwood; one brother, Bernie Lisk (Charleen) of Norwood; 42 nieces and nephews; and her loyal companion, Minnie.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Cabarrus Hospice for their love, compassion and care during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to Cabarrus Hospice, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020