Donna Carol Rybicki, 73, of Locust, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.
Donna was born September 25, 1946 in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late Kenneth and Lillian Spier.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stephen James Rybicki.
Donna was a member of Locust Presbyterian Church and West Stanly Senior Center.
She retired as an administrative assistant with CPCC Academic Learning Center.
Donna was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed and forever loved.
A memorial service in celebration of Donna's life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Locust Presbyterian Church, 607 W. Main St., Locust, officiated by Rev. Ardy Skidmore. Masks requested.
Survivors include Donna's beloved children, Tracy A. Rybicki of Matthews, and Christopher J. Rybicki of Hendersonville; and grandchildren, Maya Rybicki-Griffin, Cayden J. Rybicki and Chase Rybicki-Griffin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Donna's memory to your local Humane Society.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Rybicki family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
