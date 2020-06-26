Donna Carol Rybicki
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Carol Rybicki, 73, of Locust, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.
Donna was born September 25, 1946 in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late Kenneth and Lillian Spier.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stephen James Rybicki.
Donna was a member of Locust Presbyterian Church and West Stanly Senior Center.
She retired as an administrative assistant with CPCC Academic Learning Center.
Donna was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed and forever loved.
A memorial service in celebration of Donna's life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Locust Presbyterian Church, 607 W. Main St., Locust, officiated by Rev. Ardy Skidmore. Masks requested.
Survivors include Donna's beloved children, Tracy A. Rybicki of Matthews, and Christopher J. Rybicki of Hendersonville; and grandchildren, Maya Rybicki-Griffin, Cayden J. Rybicki and Chase Rybicki-Griffin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Donna's memory to your local Humane Society.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Rybicki family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Locust Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC 28107
(704) 888-5571
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved