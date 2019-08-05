Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134

Donnie Dewey Furr


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donnie Dewey Furr Obituary
Donnie Dewey Furr, 74, of Albemarle passed away July 25, 2019.
The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be held at Canton Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Phil McCrae officiating.
Born May 20, 1945 in Stanly County, he was the son of the late Paul Furr and Fannie Moyle Furr.
He was a retired employee of Norfolk and Southern Railroad.
Mr. Furr was married to the late Margaret Elaine Furr.
He is survived by a grandson, Cameron Cagle of Albemarle; brother Cecil James Furr and wife Ivy; brother-in-law Eldon "Nookie" Holt; and sister-in-law Betty Furr.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Jo Furr; brothers Kenneth Furr, Doyle Furr, Jay Van Furr; and sisters Bernice Furr Thompson, Dorothy Furr Hopkins, Peggy Furr Holt and Louise Furr Holt; five nieces; and six nephews.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now