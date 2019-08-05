|
Donnie Dewey Furr, 74, of Albemarle passed away July 25, 2019.
The family will receive friends at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be held at Canton Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Phil McCrae officiating.
Born May 20, 1945 in Stanly County, he was the son of the late Paul Furr and Fannie Moyle Furr.
He was a retired employee of Norfolk and Southern Railroad.
Mr. Furr was married to the late Margaret Elaine Furr.
He is survived by a grandson, Cameron Cagle of Albemarle; brother Cecil James Furr and wife Ivy; brother-in-law Eldon "Nookie" Holt; and sister-in-law Betty Furr.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Jo Furr; brothers Kenneth Furr, Doyle Furr, Jay Van Furr; and sisters Bernice Furr Thompson, Dorothy Furr Hopkins, Peggy Furr Holt and Louise Furr Holt; five nieces; and six nephews.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019