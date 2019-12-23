|
Dora Jane Stutts Lowder, 91, of Albemarle, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.
Dora was born Sept. 2, 1928 in Randolph County to the late William Hadley Stutts and the late Ida Jane Reeder.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cletus Monroe Lowder; and nine siblings.
The family received friends Sunday at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service was Monday at Canton Baptist Church in Albemarle, officiated by the Rev. Delane Burris, the Rev. Charlie Stutts and the Rev. Phil McRae. Burial followed at the church cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Rita (Bobby) Helms of Albemarle; son, Mike Lowder of Albemarle; three grandchildren, Stacie (Tommy) Wilson, Hollie (Jimmy) Rushing, Justin (Brandy) Lowder; and four great grandchildren, Lexie, Jett, Jayde and Lacey.
Dora enjoyed teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, volunteering at hospice and cooking for friends and family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Special thanks for the loving care she received at Trinity Place of Albemarle and the Tucker Hospice House of Kannapolis.
Memorials may be made to Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Lowder family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019