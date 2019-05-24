|
|
Doris Florene Drake, 87, of Oakboro, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at Transitional Health Services of Kannapolis.
Mrs. Drake was born Jan. 12, 1932 to the late William Fred and Ruby May Hinson.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Hoyle Thomas Drake, and daughter, Iris Dale Drake.
Doris was a great seamstress and loved cross stitching angels.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 17236 Frog Pond Road, Oakboro, officiated by the Rev. Garry Baker.
Doris is survived by daughters, Teresa Almond and husband, Butch, Tami Beaver and husband, Dennis, Becky Reed and husband, Scott; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Drake family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from May 24 to May 25, 2019