|
|
Doris Jane Russ, 75, of Concord, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Atrium Health University in Charlotte.
Mrs. Russ was born Oct. 28, 1944 to the late Clarence Marshall Shoe and Daisy Ruth Kluttz Shoe.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Russ.
She enjoyed living on the lake and loved animals, especially her dog Abby.
The family received friends 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord. The funeral service was at 1 p.m. Friday in the Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Pastor Don Burlyson. Burial followed at West Concord Cemetery.
Survivors include her brother, Ken Shoe; niece, Susanne Biedler; and nephew, Bryan Shoe.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Russ family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020