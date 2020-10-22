1/1
Doris Marie (Whitley) Mabry
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Marie Whitley Mabry, 89, of Norwood, passed away early Tuesday morning, October 20, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, Norwood. Rev. Bill Roberts and Rev. Will Davis will officiate. Interment will follow in Norview Gardens. Mrs. Mabry laid in state at Edwards Funeral Home, Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. for family and friends to pay their respects.
Mrs. Mabry was born March 7, 1931 in Stanly County to the late Benjamin Lindsay and Lessie Ann Smith Whitley.
She was a 1949 graduate of Oakboro High School. She also graduated from Morgan Business School in Albemarle.
She was employed for many years as Secretary at First United Methodist Church, where she was also an active member.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Kendall "Bill" Mabry; sisters, Rosa Farmer and Cropsy Burgess; brothers, Glenn Whitley, Marshall Lee Whitley, Harold Whitley and Lloyd Whitley.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Kendall Mabry; daughters, Lisa Mabry Davis and husband, Terry and Kenda Mabry, all of Norwood; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; sister, Kathleen Whitley Hahn and husband, Heath.
Memorials may be made to: Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Lying in State
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
120 College St
Norwood, NC 28128
(704) 474-5898
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved