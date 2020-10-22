Doris Marie Whitley Mabry, 89, of Norwood, passed away early Tuesday morning, October 20, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, Norwood. Rev. Bill Roberts and Rev. Will Davis will officiate. Interment will follow in Norview Gardens. Mrs. Mabry laid in state at Edwards Funeral Home, Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. for family and friends to pay their respects.
Mrs. Mabry was born March 7, 1931 in Stanly County to the late Benjamin Lindsay and Lessie Ann Smith Whitley.
She was a 1949 graduate of Oakboro High School. She also graduated from Morgan Business School in Albemarle.
She was employed for many years as Secretary at First United Methodist Church, where she was also an active member.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Kendall "Bill" Mabry; sisters, Rosa Farmer and Cropsy Burgess; brothers, Glenn Whitley, Marshall Lee Whitley, Harold Whitley and Lloyd Whitley.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Kendall Mabry; daughters, Lisa Mabry Davis and husband, Terry and Kenda Mabry, all of Norwood; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; sister, Kathleen Whitley Hahn and husband, Heath.
Memorials may be made to: Shriners Hospital for Children
, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.