1/1
Doris (Hathcock) Tucker
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Hathcock Tucker, 83, of Stanfield, NC, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Tucker Hospice House.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Herrin's Grove Primitive Baptist Church.
Doris was born October 11, 1936, in Cabarrus County, NC and was the daughter of the late Ted Robert Hathcock and Ruth Compton Hathcock.
She was a member of Herrin's Grove Primitive Baptist Church.
Mrs. Tucker was preceded in death by her husband, Houston Lee Tucker, on December 19, 2018.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan Blalock (Jimmy) of Albemarle; two sons, Robert Tucker (Diane) of Norwood, and John Tucker of Stanfield; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Doris is also preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Diane Vanhoy, in 1992 and brothers, Clyde Hathcock and Robert "Skeet" Hathcock.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved