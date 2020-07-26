Doris Hathcock Tucker, 83, of Stanfield, NC, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Tucker Hospice House.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Herrin's Grove Primitive Baptist Church.

Doris was born October 11, 1936, in Cabarrus County, NC and was the daughter of the late Ted Robert Hathcock and Ruth Compton Hathcock.

She was a member of Herrin's Grove Primitive Baptist Church.

Mrs. Tucker was preceded in death by her husband, Houston Lee Tucker, on December 19, 2018.

She is survived by a daughter, Susan Blalock (Jimmy) of Albemarle; two sons, Robert Tucker (Diane) of Norwood, and John Tucker of Stanfield; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Doris is also preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Diane Vanhoy, in 1992 and brothers, Clyde Hathcock and Robert "Skeet" Hathcock.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the family.

