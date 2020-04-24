|
Dorothy "Dot" Donahue Boysworth, 89, of Norwood passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 at Autumn Care in Cornelius, N.C.
A private graveside service was held Friday, April 24 at Norview Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Boysworth was born March 6, 1931 in Stanly County to the late Otto Wood Donahue and Lillie Mae Laton Donahue.
She was a charter member of Memorial Baptist Church. She worked in the restaurant business for many years before retiring.
She was an excellent seamstress, loved tending her garden and flowers, and enjoyed the company of her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Jay A. Boysworth, along with three sisters and four brothers, Louise Shaver, Sarah Hargett, Jean Rary, Jacob Phifer, Harry Phifer, O.W. Donahue Jr. and Clarence Donahue.
She is survived by her four children, Shelia Hyde (Blake) of Davidson, Elaine Boysworth (Eric Ambler) of Stanley, Michael Boysworth of Beaufort, S.C., and Rick Boysworth (Cindy) of Norwood. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, James Dennis of Asheville, Lindsay Barbee of Concord, Seth Boysworth of Norwood, and Savana Boysworth of Beaufort, S.C., along with sisters Ann Donahue of Salisbury, Doris Allen of Woodleaf, sister-in-law Virginia Donahue of Statesville and many special nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice – Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658 and/or Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund, 873 Pee Dee Ave., Norwood, NC 28128.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020