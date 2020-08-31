Doug Sasser, 87, of Oakboro, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Sasser was born January 5, 1933 to the late Daniel Baxter and Lillie Earnhardt Sasser.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Junior Sasser.
Doug was a graduate of Albemarle High School and attended Pfeiffer College.
He retired from the North Carolina Department of Transportation after 40 years of service and was a long-time member of Barbee's Grove Baptist Church, where he had previously served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher.
Doug loved his family dearly and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private graveside service will be held in Doug's honor at Barbee's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Oakboro by Rev. Ron Honeycutt and Rev. Ed Lowder.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Christeen Sasser; daughter, Christie Honeycutt and husband, Ron; son, Reggie Sasser and wife, LeAnn; grandchildren, Zach Honeycutt and wife Cindi, Ashley Honeycutt, Corey Sasser; great-grandchildren, William and Josiah Honeycutt; and sister, Sue Poole.
Memorials may be made to Barbee's Grove Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 679, Oakboro NC, 28129 or Hospice of Stanly County & the Uwharrie, 960 North First Street, Albemarle, NC. 28001.
The family wished to extend their thanks to Doug's special caregiver during his later years.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Sasser family.
