Stanly Funeral Home
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 982-8134

Douglas Glenn Huneycutt


1962 - 2019
Douglas Glenn Huneycutt Obituary
Douglas Glenn Huneycutt, 57, of Concord, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at his home.
A graveside service to celebrate Mr. Huneycutt's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2019 in the Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery in Albemarle officiated by Pastor Nina Miller.
Mr. Huneycutt was born March 18, 1962 in Stanly County to Betty Stone Huneycutt and the late Dwight Wesley Huneycutt. While attending Central Piedmont Community College, Douglas was the Student Body President.
He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. Mr. Huneycutt was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed going fishing. In his spare time, he loved watching NASCAR and fixing up automobiles.
Douglas grew up in church at Bethany United Methodist Church.
Douglas is survived by his daughters, Madison Gonzalez (Hector) of Corbin, Ky., Mackenzie Huneycutt of Mooresville and Carlyle Huneycutt of Mooresville; mother, Betty Stone Huneycutt of New London; brother, Graham Huneycutt of New London; and grandson, Channing Davis, who was his best buddy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bethany United Methodist Church at 2411 U.S. Highway 52 N., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Huneycutt family.
Published in Stanly News And Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
