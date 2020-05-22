Douglas Wayne Mullins
1960 - 2020
Douglas Wayne Mullins, 59, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away, Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home.
Graveside service was held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Douglas was born June 10, 1960 in Los Angeles, Calif., son of Shirley Irene Mullins and the late Lois Eugene Mullins.
He attended the Providence Church of God in Locust.
He was an inspector with RADCO, he enjoyed beekeeping and wood working in his spare time.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Stephanie Cooper Mullins; son, Michael Cothran (Melissa) of Locust; and daughter, Stacy Ruona (Chris) of China Grove.
Memorials may be directed to Providence Church of God, 12474 Hwy. 27, Locust, NC 28097.
Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is serving the Mullins family.
Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street
Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124
(704) 436-9915
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
