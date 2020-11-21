Dwight Louis Smith, 75, of Albemarle, passed away on November 20, 2020 at home.
He was born January 14, 1945 to Moses Ezekiel and Venie (Treece) Smith in Norwood, NC.
He graduated from South Stanly High School.
He was married to his loving wife, Joyce, for 38 years.
He had a long career as a life insurance agent. He was a long time member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church.
Known as "Big D" to many, he excelled at basketball and enjoyed playing in community softball leagues. He was an avid sports fan, especially when pulling for the Tarheels or the Dodgers.
Most of all, he loved spending time with family. His grandchildren were especially dear to him. He had a way of making his loved ones feel special and, in turn, was loved by many.
Dwight is survived by daughters, Shonda Dawn Smith and Alesha (Trent) Smith Morgan of Albemarle; son, Deron (Brandi) Louis Smith of Albemarle; grandsons, Derek Smith, Joseph Smith and Brann Church; granddaughters, Erin Smith, Abigail Smith, Ella Morgan and Ada Morgan; sisters, Marlene Morton of Albemarle and Hazel Lowder of Durham; brothers, Elwood Smith, Ralph Smith and Darrell Smith, all of Albemarle. He had many nieces and nephews that he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by his father, Moses Ezekiel Smith; mother, Venie Smith; wife, Joyce Smith; sisters, Lucille Calloway and Edith Holt; brothers, James Talley Smith and Dodson Smith.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 12 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. at Pine Grove Methodist Church, Albemarle, NC. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Ron Hartman officiating. Burial will take place at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials can be sent to Pine Grove Methodist Church, 28766 NC 24-27 Hwy, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Online condolences can be given at www.hartsellfh.com.