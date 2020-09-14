1/1
Dwight Reburle Troutman
1942 - 2020
Dwight Reburle Troutman, 78, of Concord, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Novant Health - Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.
Mr. Troutman was born January 9, 1942, to the late William Cletus and Sarah Lowder Troutman.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Jeanette Lowder; and brother, Ronnie Troutman.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 1-1:45 p.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Hartsell Funeral Home Lefler Memorial Chapel, officiated by Rev. Adam Hatley. Burial will conclude at the Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, 20987 NC 73 Hwy., Albemarle.
Dwight is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Troutman; daughters, Lisa Barger of Shelby, Candice Troutman of Kannapolis; grandchildren, Noah Barger, Rachel Barger; and brothers, Frankie Troutman, Barry Troutman.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 3800 Shamrock Dr., Charlotte, NC, 28215.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle is serving the Troutman family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

Published in Stanly News And Press from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St.
Albemarle, NC 28001
(704) 983-1188
